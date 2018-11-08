More on Brookfield Asset Management Q3: Fee-related earnings up 72%

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) posts better-than-expected Q3 FFO per share of $1.07 vs. 79 cents a year ago; compares with consensus estimate of 64 cents.
Q3 revenue of $14.9B vs. $12.3B in the year-ago period.
Q3 fee-related earnings increases to $320M, up 72%, driven by growth in fee-bearing capital from private funds and higher performance fee income.
Fee-bearing capital increases by $11B to $141B at Sept. 30, 2018, up 9% from June 30, 2018, with growth in both listed partnerships and private funds.
Q3 FFO from invested capital of $364M fell slightly from the year-ago period.
Segment funds from operations Y/Y:
Asset management $320M vs. $211M.
Real estate $464M vs. $382M.
Private equity $247M vs. $137M.
Infrastructure $80M vs. $87M.
Renewable power $48M vs. $45M.
Residential $16M vs. loss of $24M.
Conference call 11AM ET.
Previously: Brookfield Asset Management beats by $0.43 (Nov. 8)
