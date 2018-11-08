Margins plummet at Hain Celestial in FQ1

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is on watch after the company misses revenue, EPS and EBITDA estimates with its FQ1 report.

Gross margin plummeted 320 bps to 17.8% of sales during the quarter due to a planned higher level of trade and promotional investments in the U.S., as well as higher freight and commodity costs. Hain reports an operating loss of $24.1M for the quarter vs. an operating income gain of $29.2M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Hain expects full-year sales of $2.50B to $2.56B vs. $2.50B consensus and full-year EPS of $1.21 to $1.38 vs. $1.22 consensus.

Previously: Hain Celestial misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)