Nice +4.7% on Q3 beats, 20% Cloud growth, raises FY guide

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) reports Q3 results with an upside 18% rise in quarterly net profit to $1.123 EPS on growth of its cloud and analytics tools. Overall revenue was up 9% to $356M and cloud revenue grew 20% to $120M.

Raised FY18 guidance has EPS from $4.53 to $4.69 (was: $4.46 to $4.66) and upside revenue from $1.45B to 41.466B (consensus: $1.45B; was: $1.434 to $1.458).

Revenue breakdown: Product, $60.1M (-10% Y/Y); Services, $179.1M (+12%); Cloud, $117M.

Management expects to exit 2018 with a $550M cloud revenue run rate, up from the prior $500M guidance.

Gross margin was 70.7% (last year: 71.2%) and operating margin was 25.5% (ly: 24%).

NICE shares are up 4.7% premarket to $112.27.

