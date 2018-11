Endo Q3 revenues down 5%; guidance raised; shares up 5% premarket

Endo (ENDP) Q3 results: Revenues: $745.5M (-5.3%).

XIAFLEX revenues +22% to $64M; ADRENALIN revenues +40% to $35M.

Sterile Injectables revenues +17% to $237M.

Net Loss: ($146.1M) (-46.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $164.8M (-19.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.65) (-44.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.71 (-22.0%); CF Flow Ops: $197M (-53.3%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $2.87B - 2.92B from $2.75B - 2.85B; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.65 - 2.75 from $2.50 - 2.60; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.32B - 1.34B from $1.27B - 1.33B.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

