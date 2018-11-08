Crocs +12% after earnings shine

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) trades higher after sailing past consenus sales estimates with its Q3 report.

E-commerce sales jetted up 23.2% during the quarter, while wholesales sales were up 9.3% and retail comparable store sales rose 15.0%/

Gross margin improved 250 bps to 53.3% of sale during the quarter.

Inventory was down 16.1% Y/Y at the end of the quarter.

Looking ahead, Crocs expects full-year sales growth of +4% to +5% vs. a prior outlook for a single-digit rise. Q4 revenue of $195M to $205M is anticipated vs. $197M consensus.

Shares of Crocs are up 11.47% in premarket trading to $23.90.

