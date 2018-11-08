NantKwest up 24% premarket on encouraging cancer memory vaccine data

Thinly traded micro cap NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) is up 24% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement of positive results from studies assessing its cancer memory vaccine.

30 patients who failed to respond to multiple prior lines of therapies received 300 doses between August 2017 and October 2018. No cases of cytokine release syndrome were observed.

The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 80% in patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer (number of patients not provided).

100% of patients with refractory bladder cancer remained disease-free for 3 - 15 months.

DCR was 90% in late-stage pancreatic cancer patients with median overall survival of 9.5 months.

DCR was 67% in patients with advanced metastatic head and neck cancer, including one complete responder.

The vaccine consists of low-dose nab-paclitaxel (Celgene's Abraxane), off-the-shelf cyropreserved targeted natural killer (NK) cells, an interleukin-15 (IL-15) fusion protein, adenovirus vaccine-delivering personalized tumor antigens and a PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor.

Chairman & CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong says the cancer memory vaccine may represent a paradigm change leading toe chemo-free cancer treatment.