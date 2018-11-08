Energy 

Poland strikes 24-year LNG supply deal with Cheniere Energy

|About: Cheniere Energy, Inc (LNG)|By:, SA News Editor

Poland's PGNiG says it has struck a 24-year deal for liquefied natural gas with Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) to start next year, Poland's second long-term deal for U.S. LNG in as many months as it seeks to cut its energy dependence on Russia.

At a ceremony in Warsaw attended by Poland Pres. Duda and U.S. Secretary of State Perry, PGNiG said the price for the U.S. gas is 20%-30% lower than Poland pays its current supplier in Russia.

The deal comes just three weeks after PGNiG struck two 20-year deals with subsidiaries of U.S.-based Venture Global LNG for deliveries that will start in 2022, when Poland’s existing deals with Russia’s Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) expire.

The LNG supplies from Cheniere and Venture Global will be delivered to the LNG terminal in the new Baltic port of Świnoujście that local officials see as a game changer in Poland’s drive to diversify its energy sources.

Poland’s concerns have been raised by the start of work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will link Russia with Germany via the Baltic Sea and allow it to supply western Europe while circumventing Poland and Ukraine.

