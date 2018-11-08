Party City -8% after soft sales quarter

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) is lower after a sizable miss with its Q3 report off a 1.0% drop in brand comparable sales vs. +2.0% consensus. Management pointed to temporary operational disruptions, increased inflationary pressures associated with distribution costs and helium shortages during the quarter.

Guidance from Party City was also disappointing. The retailer's new full-year revenue outlook is for $2.43B to $2.46B vs. $2.44B to $2.49B consensus. Full-year EPS of $1.60 to $1.65 is expected vs. $1.76 to $1.87 prior view and $1.83B consensus. Party City also anticipates full-year EBITDA of $400M to $410M vs. $415M to $430M prior and $420M consensus.

Shares of Party City are down 7.98% in premarket trading to $9.22 vs. a 52-week trading range of $9.87 to $16.95.

