More on D.R. Horton Q4: Home closings, net sales orders rise 11% Y/Y

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posts fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.22--4 cents higher than consensus and up from 82 cents a year ago.

Q4 home closings rose 11% to 14,674 homes from 13,165.

Q4 net sales orders increased 11% to 11,509 homes from 10,333 homes; value of net sales orders up 10% to $3.4B from $3.1B.

Homebuilding revenue up 8% to $4.4B from $4.1B.

Cancellation rate of 26% ticked up from 25% in year-ago quarter.

With home prices and interest rates rising, affordability has affected demand, especially at higher price points, D.R. Horton Chairman Donald R. Horton says.

DHI -0.1% in premarket trading.

"We are pleased with our current product offerings and positioning to meet demand in the current market, and we will adjust to future changes in market conditions as necessary," he adds.

Homes in inventory at Sept. 30, 2018 increased 13% to 29,700 homes from a year ago.

Conference call 8:30AM ET.

Previously: D. R. Horton beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)