Norwegian Cruise Line posts strong Q3 net yield

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) posts mixed guidance alongside its Q3 report.

Norwegian expects Q4 net yield of ~3.75% and EPS of ~$0.78 vs. $0.81 consensus. FY18 EPS of ~$4.84 is anticipated vs. $4.81 consensus. Management cited a "robust" booking environment in making its assessment of the industry.

During Q3, the cruise line operator's recorded passenger ticket revenue of $1.33B (+12% Y/Y) and onboard revenue of $524M (+14%). Fuel price per metric ton was $510. NCLH's net yield was 3.9% vs. 3.6% expected.

Shares of NCLH are up 1.56% in premarket trading to $48.75.

