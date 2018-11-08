Moleculin up 10% premarket on encouraging WP1122 data

Thinly traded nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of study results that may expand the use of its glycolysis inhibitor WP1122.

The study, recently published in the American Cancer Journal of Cancer Research, showed that 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG) has the potential to decrease resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) via a process called glycosylation.

WP1122 is a prodrug of 2-DG.

Development is ongoing.

Previously: Moleculin teams up with U. Bergen to test WP1122/Avastin combo in brain cancer; shares ahead 5% (Sept. 6, 2017)