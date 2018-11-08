Care.com reports Q3 beats, downside EPS guide

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) reports a Q3 profit beat with EPS of $0.18 (flat Y/Y) but met on revenue with an 11% Y/Y growth.

Revenue breakdown: US Consumer, $38.5M (+9% Y/Y); Other, $10.7M (+18%).

Total members grew 17% on the year to 30.8M, total families +18% to 17.7M, and total caregivers +15% to $13.1M.

Q4 guidance has in-line revenue of $49.6M to $50M (consensus: $49.90M) and downside EPS of about $0.20 (consensus: $0.23). FY18 guidance has revenue of $192.1M to $192.5M (consensus: $192M) and upside EPS of about $0.69 (consensus: $0.67).

Press release.

Previously: Care.com beats by $0.06, revenue in-line (Nov. 8)