Square falls 6.1% as Q3 could `embolden' shorts, Morgan Stanley says

By:, SA News Editor

Square (NYSE:SQslumps 6.1% in premarket trading as Morgan Stanley says the mobile payment company's weaker margin outlook could "embolden" shorts.

The results provided "something for everyone" as Morgan Stanley raised its short-term estimates but trimmed its longer term outlook.

Morgan Stanley raised its Q4 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates on strong subscription/services, but reduced its FY2019 margin expansion outlook to +215 basis points from prior view of +340 bps due to increased investment.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: 15 buys, 18 holds, 2 underperform/sells.

