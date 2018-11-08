Equinor shuts operations at Sture crude oil terminal after collision

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it is shutting down operations at the Sture oil terminal offshore Norway and the adjoining Kollsnes gas plant as a precaution after a tanker and a Norwegian military frigate collided.

The Sture terminal receives oil via pipelines from several North Sea fields, including the Oseberg, Grane, Svalin, Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen, which is exported to global markets on oil tankers.

EQNR says it does not know how long the terminal and gas plant will remain closed; Rystad Energy consultants estimate that ~365K bbl/day of oil production will be shut in for several days.