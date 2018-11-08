Macau sector hit by Wynn slowdown warning

Shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are down 14.3% premarket after the company warns during the earnings conference call (transcript) of a "slowdown" at its Macau property.

"So what we've seen post-Golden Week has been a slowdown. And we've seen it, in particular, in the premium end of the business, premium mass, premium slots, and VIP," CEO Matthew Maddox stated.

Later in the call, Maddox mentioned some other weak spots with a slowdown. "You're seeing it somewhat in Singapore, that the Baccarat market in Las Vegas also experiences somewhat of a slowdown," he noted.

Also swinging lower in premarket action are Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a 6.8% drop and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) off 9.2% . MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is down 4.0% , while Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is inactive, but in harm's way.

