Ctrip.com -10.8% on soft revenue guide, ongoing macro uncertainty

Chinese travel service provider Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) drops 10.8% premarket after Q3 results beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 20% Y/Y revenue growth to $1.37B. Management mentioned “ongoing macro uncertainty” while commenting on the quarter's performance.

Q4 guidance has net revenue growth at 15% to 20% Y/Y compared to the 17.4% expected by consensus.

Revenue breakdown: Accommodation reservation, $528M (+21% Y/Y); Transportation ticketing, $527M (+6%); Packaged tour, $201M (+28%); Corporate trael, $39M (+31%).

Q3 Non-GAAP operating margin was 20% (16% last quarter) and gross margin was 79% (84% last quarter).

Analyst action: Citi’s Alicia Yap downgrades Ctrip from Buy to Neutral and cuts its target from $41 to $35. (Source: StreetAccount).

