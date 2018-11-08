Pyxus International slides as the company decides to consolidate US processing operations; shares down ~22%

Pyxus International reports Q3 sales down 12% Y/Y to $395M, primarily due to a 10.8% decrease in volumes and stronger U.S. dollar versus certain currencies.

Due to lower sales, the company witnesses narrower margins; gross margin declines ~300bps to 12.5%; operating margin compresses 560bps to 3.2%, and adj. EBITDA margin is down 485bps to 6.6%

Amid various significant events, such as new/higher foreign tariffs on U.S. tobacco, declining export demand, the company has decided to consolidate all US processing operations to its facility in Wilson, NC, from FY19

(NYSE:PYX) shares declines 21.77% in pre-market trading

Previously: Pyxus International reports Q2 results (Nov. 8)