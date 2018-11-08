Herc zooms 13% after beat, upped guidance
Nov. 08, 2018 8:43 AM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)HRI, URI, UHAL, HEES, HDSBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Company CEO Larry Silber says strong market demand helped pricing to a 3.2% gain in Q3 at the same time cost initiatives began to bear fruit. Q3's adjusted EBITDA margin of 39% was Herc's (NYSE:HRI) best since being publicly-traded.
- Full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance is lifted to $675M-$685M from $630M-$660M previously. Net fleet capex is trimmed to $525M-$540M from $525M-$575M.
- The conference call is just underway.
- Previously: Herc beats by $0.60, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)
- Shares +13.4% premarket.
- Industry peers to keep an eye on: United Rentals (NYSE:URI) +1.3%, Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL), H&E Equipment (NASDAQ:HEES), HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS).