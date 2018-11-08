Morgan Stanley cuts Nvidia target on gaming weakness

Morgan Stanley drops its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) target from $273 to $260 on expected weakness in the gaming division, which could lead to some downside reports.

The firm is still “constructive” on Nvidia but sees gaming headwinds from the end of the crypto-related shortage, which drove AMD’s recent earnings miss.

Nvidia faces “multiple short-term challenges” including weaker demand in China and high negative rate of change in graphic DRAM chips. But the company “continues to be associated with many of the strongest growth themes in semis” and will be nicely positioned for CY19 once the crypto dust settles.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Nvidia shares are down 0.8% premarket to $212.10.

