More on Icahn Enterprises Q3: Results include $514M investment loss

Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) Q3 loss from continuing operations of $310M compares with income of $800M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 results were hurt by a $514M net loss from investment activities, whereas a year ago it had a net gain of $420M.

Q3 net gain on disposition of assets were $65M vs. $446M a year ago.

Furthermore, expenses rose 14% to $3.07B from $2.69B in Q3 2017.

Q3 loss from continuing operations of 16 cents per LP unit compares with income from continuing operations of $3.41 per LP unit.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA attributable to Icahn Enterprises was $26M vs. $345M a year earlier.

Indicative net asset value increased to $8.64B at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $7.86B at June 30, 2018.

Previously: Icahn Enterprises EPS of -$0.16 (Nov. 8)