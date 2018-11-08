Voyager down 20% premarket on longer development timeline for Parkinson's gene therapy

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) slumps 20% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to its Q3 report released after the close yesterday that included an update on VY-AADC, its gene therapy candidate for Parkinson's disease (PD).

The FDA has apparently changed its mind on potential accelerated review based on successful results from a single Phase 2 study. Last month, the company received an addendum to the agency's July Type C meeting responses stating that it now considers the Phase 2 study as "exploratory," meaning that a Phase 3 trial(s) will be needed. The company plans to discuss the issue with the FDA to clarify matters.

Q3 results: Collaboration revenue: $2.1M; net loss: ($20.3M).

In a separate press release, the company announced long-term data on VY-AADC from an open-label, dose-escalating Phase 1b trial. PD patients receiving the two highest doses (Cohorts 3 and 2) experienced average improvements in diary on-time without troublesome dyskinesia (good ON time) of 1.7 hours per day at month 18 and 2.7 hours per day on year , respectively.