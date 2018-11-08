Starbucks makes big push in Japan

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has big plans for Japan, including opening 300 new stores in the next three years and launching a series of e-commerce initiatives.
The restaurant company is partnering with Line on mobile payments and Uber Eats on delivery.
Starbucks also has a Reserve Roastery set to debut in Tokyo in February in the upscale Nakameguro district.
Last quarter, Starbucks saw same-store sales in Japan rise 3%.
SBUX -0.63% premarket to $67.73 after closing just a shade off its 52-week high yesterday.
