Starbucks makes big push in Japan

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has big plans for Japan, including opening 300 new stores in the next three years and launching a series of e-commerce initiatives.

The restaurant company is partnering with Line on mobile payments and Uber Eats on delivery.

Starbucks also has a Reserve Roastery set to debut in Tokyo in February in the upscale Nakameguro district.

Last quarter, Starbucks saw same-store sales in Japan rise 3%.

