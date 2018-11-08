Indonesia's Inalum sells $4B of bonds to fund Grasberg deal with Freeport

Indonesian miner Inalum says it sold $4B of bonds in its first-ever U.S. dollar bond deal to fund its acquisition of a majority stake in Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Grasberg copper mine.

Inalum sold a tranche of three-year bonds at a yield of 5.23%, five-year bonds at 5.71%, 10-year bonds at 6.53% and 30-year bonds 6.757%, compared with initial guidance in the 5.875%-8% range, according to Reuters.

FCX agreed in July to sell its Grasberg stake to the Indonesian government for $3.85B to end a long-running dispute, although the government says the deal is binding while FCX and partner Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) say it is non-binding.