Lifetime Brands lowered FY2018 guidance

Nov. 08, 2018 9:00 AM ETLifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)LCUTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) reports revenue growth of 26.3% in Q3, on a constant currency basis.
  • Sales break-up: U.S. wholesale: $178.52M (+30.2%, +30.2% on a constant currency basis); International: $22.46M (-11.3%, -10.7% on a constant currency basis); Retail direct: $8.47M (+139.9%, +139.9% on a constant currency basis).
  • Gross margin rate improved 70 bps to 35.2%.
  • Inventory +19.1% Y/Y to $209.2M.
  • FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $728M to $735M; Net income: $4M to $7M; Adjusted EBITDA: $75M to $78M.
  • Previously: Lifetime Brands misses by $0.43, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.