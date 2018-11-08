Lifetime Brands lowered FY2018 guidance
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) reports revenue growth of 26.3% in Q3, on a constant currency basis.
- Sales break-up: U.S. wholesale: $178.52M (+30.2%, +30.2% on a constant currency basis); International: $22.46M (-11.3%, -10.7% on a constant currency basis); Retail direct: $8.47M (+139.9%, +139.9% on a constant currency basis).
- Gross margin rate improved 70 bps to 35.2%.
- Inventory +19.1% Y/Y to $209.2M.
- FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $728M to $735M; Net income: $4M to $7M; Adjusted EBITDA: $75M to $78M.
