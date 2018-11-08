Himax reports mixed Q3, upside Q4 profit guide

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) reports Q3 results that met estimates for $0.03 EPS but missed on revenue with a 4% Y/Y drop to $188.4M.

Q4 guidance has net revenue flat to +5% Q/Q and non-IFRS EPADS of $0.017 to $0.038 (consensus: -$0.01).

Management expects Q4 improvement on TDDI (revenue seen doubling Q/Q), WLO, and large display driver IC despite a weak overall sentiment for consumer electronics and smartphones for the period.

