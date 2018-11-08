Nu Skin highlights performance in Mainland China

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is on watch after setting mixed full-year guidance.

The company anticipates full-year revenue of $2.66B to $2.68B vs. $2.65B consensus and full-year EPS of $3.48 to $3.55 vs. $3.70 consensus.

During Nu Skin's conference call, management highlighted the performance in China. "Mainland China continues to execute well on all aspects of our growth strategy, resulting in local currency revenue growth of 34%, with sales leader growth of 30% and an 11% increase in registered customers," noted President Ryan Napierski.

Nu Skin earnings call transcript

Previously: Nu Skin misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)