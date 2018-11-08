DuPont targets 3-5% organic revenue growth in medium term

DuPont, to be created following the separation of DowDuPont’s (NYSE:DWDP) materials science unit and agriculture unit, is targeting 3%-5% organic revenue growth in 2018-21, company management says in an investor presentation.

DuPont sees return on invested capital rising more than 100 bps/year through 2021 and expects to convert more than 90% of profit to free cash flow.

The company also says it expects to pay dividends at 30%-40% of net income, will target capex at 4%-5% of net sales, and anticipates synergies reaching $900M next year.

Source: Bloomberg First Word