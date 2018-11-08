Tabula Rasa acquires Cognify

Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ:TRHC) has acquired PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) software and services provider Cognify for an undisclosed sum.

CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D. says, “The software and services of Cognify will continue to empower PACE organizations and track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the frail senior population we serve. Adding Cognify to TRHC amplifies our ability to develop scalable solutions to meet the needs of PACE and other at-risk payers, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans. We are confident our comprehensive, coordinated technology solutions will bring added value to our clients."