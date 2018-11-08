Cisco, Amazon partner on hybrid solution for AWS

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) are teaming up on a product that will let developers build apps in the cloud or data centers and move easily between the two.

Cisco Hybrid Solutions for Kubernetes on AWS will become available next month for $65K a year.

The product will utilize Amazon’s container deployment service on its data center servers and Cisco’s management software that runs on servers, which are both based on the open-source Kubernetes software.

Cisco already has hybrid options through partnerships with Google and Microsoft, but Amazon is the cloud market leader.