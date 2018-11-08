Canadian Tire reports strong Q3 results, increases dividend 15.3% and announces a new share repurchase program

Canadian Tire (OTC:CDNTF +35.6% ) reports Q3 consolidated retail sales of $164.2M (+4.4% Y/Y), excluding petroleum, consolidated retail sales were up 2.6% Y/Y.

Consolidated revenue were $365.6M, (+11.2% Y/Y);

adj. normalized EBITDA increased by 14.8% in the quarter.

Diluted EPS was $3.15 (+21.7% Y/Y) and normalized diluted EPS was $3.47 (+34.1% Y/Y).

The Company announced an increase in its annual dividend from $3.60 to $4.15/share (+15.3% Y/Y).

The Company intends to repurchase $300-400M of its Class A non-voting shares by the end of 2019.