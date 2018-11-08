Matthews Asia Innovators Fund Inv (MATFX) October Summary

October monthly performance was: -13.05%

AUM of $217M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -24%

No dividends were paid in October

Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/2018: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA): 5.8%, Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700): 5.7%, HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK): 5.3%, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd H (02318): 4.8%, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd (600276): 3.8%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSM): 3.5%, AIA Group Ltd (01299): 3.1%, DBS Group Holdings, Ltd (MU7): 2.9%, China International Travel Service Corp., Ltd (601888): 2.7%, GreenTree Hospitality Group, Ltd. (GHG): 2.4%