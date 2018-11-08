Olympic Steel Q3 revenue up 38%

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported Q3 net sales growth of 38%Y/Y to $457.98M, increase was due to higher shipping volumes and higher average prices.

Sales by segments: Carbon flat $282.81M (+31% Y/Y); Specialty Metals $36.61M (+60.1% Y/Y) and Tubular & pipe products $82.01M (+41.3% Y/Y).

Carbon flat sold 281,255 tons (+1.4% Y/Y) with average selling price of $1,006 (+29.3% Y/Y) and Specialty Metals sold 36,606 tons (+57.4% Y/Y) with average selling price of $2,517 (+1.7% Y/Y).

Q3 Segment gross margins: Carbon flat improved by 71 bps to 20.3%; Specialty Metals improved by 246 bps to 15.4% and Tubular & pipe products declined by 378 bps to 24.4%.

Q3 operating margin improved by 248 bps to 4.07%.

Net cash used for operating activities YTD was $63.13M, compared to $46.62M a year ago.

Previously: Olympic Steel beats by $0.36, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)

Previously: Olympic Steel declares $0.02 dividend (Nov. 8)