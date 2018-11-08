Cannae Holdings -1% after Q3 miss

Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE ) slips 1.0% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS of 2 cents misses consensus estimate by 26 cents; compares with a loss of 24 cents a year ago;

Book value per share $15.18 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $14.95 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Among recent developments, CNNE gets non-binding agreements with investors to syndicate $400M of its total $900M commitment to acquire Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) equity; Cannae expects to retain the remaining $500M of its commitment.

Also, Cannae enters a margin loan agreement under which it may borrow up to $300M at a rate of LIBOR + and applicable margin; facility is secured by 25.0M shares of its holdings of Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY).

Conference call at 11AM ET.

Previously: Cannae Holdings misses by $0.26, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)