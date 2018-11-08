Spirit Aero scores upgrade at BofAML

BofAML has raised Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Buy from Neutral, with a price target of $105 (from $100), saying shares will likely outperform without a significant operational risk overhang.

"With better execution, we expect the next 737 production ramp increase to 57 per month in 2019 to be smoother than what we have seen in 2018," analyst Ronald Epstein wrote in a research note.

Management also continues to focus on cost control, margin expansion and cash flow generation.

Source: Bloomberg First Word