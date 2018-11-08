On the Move | Top News

Earnings movers dominate premarket losers list

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO-28% on Q3 earnings.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX-24% on Q2 earnings.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO-18% on Q1 earnings.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC-17% on Q3 earnings.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN-15% on Q3 earnings.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEMKT:SDPI-14% on Q3 earnings.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) -15%.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU-13% on Q3 earnings.

CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM-12% on Q3 earnings.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP-11% on Q3 earnings.

Perrigo Company (NASDAQ:PRGO-11% on Q3 earnings.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST-10% on Q3 earnings.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK-9% on exiting SmallCap 600.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) -8%.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM-8% on Q4 earnings.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI-8% on Q3 earnings.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO-8% on Q3 earnings.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY-7% on Q3 earnings.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) -7%.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) -7%.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) -6%.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) -6%.

Square (NYSE:SQ-6% on Q3 earnings.

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) -6%.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS-6%.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) -6%.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU-4% on Q1 earnings.

