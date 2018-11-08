Cue Bio up 7% premarket on LG Chem partnership

Thinly traded micro cap Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announced collaboration with LG Chem Life Sciences aimed at developing multiple Immuno-STAT biologics in oncology.

LG Chem will have the rights to develop and commercialize Cue's lead candidate CUE-101 in Asia in addition to Immuno-STAT biologics targeting T cells against two additional cancer antigens.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cue will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, up to $400M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. LG Chem will also make a $5M equity investment in Cue at a 20% premium.

Cue will engineer the selected Immuno-STATs for up to three alleles while LG Chem will establish a CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) process for development and commercialization of the selected candidates.

LG Chem will also have the right to select one additional Immuno-STAT biologic within two years for exclusive global development and commercialization, while Cue will have the option to co-develop and co-commercialize the additional candidate. Cue retains the rights to develop and commercialize all candidates in the U.S. and worldwide ex-Asia.