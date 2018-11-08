Tesla a S&P 500 stock?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) moves forward for the first time with a split CEO-Chairman setup following the Elon Musk settlement with the SEC. New chairman Robyn Denholm's experiece includes being a CFO at Telstra as well as stints at Juniper Networks, Sun Microsystems and Toyota. She moves into the chairman position at the EV automaker immediately.

Another wildcard on Tesla was delivered in this morning from the Macquarie desk. The firm tells clients that Tesla could qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index as early as Q2 of next year if trailing profits hold up. Tesla checks all the S&P 500 inclusion boxes except for trailing 12-month GAAP profitability, according to the Macquarie analyst team. In general, stocks get a boost when the S&P 500 comes calling, although there's no clear-cut way no know if S&P would push Tesla to the front of the line.