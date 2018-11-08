Denbury Resources +4% following strong Q3 beat

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +4.6% pre-market after easily beating expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, which jumped 48% Y/Y to $395M.

DNR says Q3 production fell 2% Y/Y to 59,181 boe/day, while its average realized oil price surged to $71.44/bbl from $47.78/bbl in the year-ago quarter.

DNR estimates FY 2018 production of 60.1K-60.6K boe/day, at the low end of its original guidance range of 60K-64K boe/day.

Cash flow from operations more than doubled to $148M from $66M a year ago.

DNR estimates its 2018 capital budget to come in at the upper half of its previously estimated $300M-$325M range, which it says will be significantly less than estimated cash flow from operations.