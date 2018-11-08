Zayo -18% as analysts react to miss, company split plans

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is 17.8% lower premarket this morning following yesterday's earnings miss and the unveiling of a plan to split into two public companies.

The news brought a couple of downgrades and price target re-evaluations. UBS cut shares to Neutral, as did BTIG.

UBS trimmed its price target to $32 from $45, dropping implied upside to 5.3%. It noted along with other firms that the planned split could aid a transition to a REIT and potentially unlock value in the infrastructure business.

Cowen's Colby Synesael says "results were again disappointing and mgmt. credibility is near zero," but still agrees the assets are valuable and maintains an Outperform. He's trimmed his price target to $37 from $43 and sees a potential takeout in the business split. (h/t Bloomberg)

