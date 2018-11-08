Invesco Mortgage -0.7% after Q3 core EPS misses, BV slips

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) -0.7% after Q3 core EPS of 41 cents misses consensus by a penny; flat from Q2.

Q3 net interest income of $70.8M vs. $73.7M in Q2; exceeds consensus by $2.8M.

Book value per share $16.83 vs. $17.06 at June 30, 2018.

The firm says portfolio repositioning helped boost weighted average portfolio yield to 3.78% at Q3 end from 3.57% at the end of Q2.

"We anticipate that our higher portfolio yield and active hedging strategy will help mitigate the impact of rising interest rates," says CEO John Anzalone.

Q3 economic return of 1.1%; -1.4% YTD.

