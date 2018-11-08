Windstream +7.4% after adjusted earnings, Internet adds top consensus

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is up 7.4% in robust volume out of today's open, after an earnings report with in-line revenues and underlying profits that topped analyst expectations, along with adding more customers than expected.

Adjusted OIBDAR (accounting for EarthLink merger and acquisitions of Broadview, MASS Communications and ATC) came in at $495.7M, up from a year-ago $490M and beating consensus for $486.8M.

Under GAAP, operating income was up to $76 from $41M, and net income was $41M vs. a year-ago loss of $102M.

Net adds of 8,400 broadband customers marked the second straight quarter of growth and "our strongest residential subscriber growth in years,” says CEO Tony Thomas. He expects to double availability of 100 Mbps service to 30% of the footprint by the end of March.

GAAP Revenue by segment: Consumer & Small Business, $466.4M (down 4%); Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale, $729.1M (down 5%); Wholesale, $181.1M (down 5%); Consumer CLEC, $44M (down 15%).

Income by segment: Consumer & Small Business, $266M vs. year-ago $270M; Enterprise, $161M vs. year-ago $147M; Wholesale, $127M vs. year-ago $133M; Consumer CLEC, $25M (flat).

