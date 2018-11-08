Stocks edge lower as attention turns to Fed

Stocks pull back a bit from yesterday's big gains ahead of the Federal Reserve's November policy statement at 2 p.m. ET; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

No interest rate hike is expected this time around, but investors will look for indications on future monetary policy with an expected rate hike next month.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% while France's CAC trades roughly flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.8% following yesterday's U.S. gains, but China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In U.S. earnings news, Qualcomm -7.7% and Monster -9% despite beating earnings estimates.

The materials ( -0.8% ), information technology ( -0.7% ), consumer discretionary ( -0.7% ) and communication services ( -0.5% ) groups start with notable losses, while utilities ( +0.3% ) and energy ( +0.2% ) eke out early gains.

The Fed-sensitive two-year Treasury yield has added 2 bps to 2.95%, extending its recent climb to the highest level since June 2008, but the 10-year yield is unchanged at 3.21%.