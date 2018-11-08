Papa Murphy's hot, Papa John's not

Papa Murphy's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) is up 17.4% after the restaurant company tops Q3 estimates and discloses that it's considering strategic alternatives, including a full sale.

As part of its earnings release, the company expects systemwide same-store store sales to decline at low single-digit rate.

Interestingly, shares of Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) are down 2.2% in early action. Papa John's is suffering from an even worse sales slowdown and is believed to be on the takeover market.

