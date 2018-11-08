Urovant completes enrollment in late-stage study of vibegron for overactive bladder; shares up 2%
Nov. 08, 2018 10:05 AM ETUrovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)UROVBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded micro cap Urovant Sciences (UROV +1.7%) is up on light volume following its announcement of full enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial, EMPOWUR, evaluating vibegron in patients with overactive bladder.
- The co-primary endpoints are the change from baseline in the average number of micturations (discharge of urine from the bladder) per 24 hours and the change from baseline in the average number of urge incontinence episodes per 24 hours in patients who have at least one such episode per day prior to treatment.
- The estimated primary completion date is March 2019.
- Vibegron is an oral beta-3 adrenergic agonist that relaxes the detrusor muscle of the bladder (smooth muscle in the wall of the bladder).