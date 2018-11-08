U.S. oil benchmark drops below $61/bbl, enters bear market

The U.S. WTI oil benchmark extends its recent decline to enter a bear market, as its 20% drop from recent high ends its longest bull market since 2008: WTI -1.2% at $60.94/bbl, Brent -0.9% at $71.40/bbl.

Record U.S. crude output and signals from Iraq, Abu Dhabi and Indonesia that production will grow more quickly than expected next year have pushed the price of both WTI and Brent oil to multi-month lows.

Offsetting news that China's October crude imports hit a record 9.61M bbl/day was yesterday's report showing U.S. production reached a new record high of 11.6M bbl/day and expectations of breaking through 12M bbl/day by mid-2019.

