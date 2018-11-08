Ramaco slips on Q3 results lower than expected

Ramaco Resources down (METC -11.4% ) as the company says that Q3 results were down by larger than expected, primarily due to geological issues.

The company experienced a partial structural failure during the week at one 2,000-ton silo at Elk Creek complex in West Virginia.

Revenues decline 5% Q/Q to $62.2M due to lower sales and production volumes; average revenue per ton declines 1.6% to $89.78 per ton

Sales and production volume was down 2.4% and 9.7% to 600,000 tons and 449,000 tons respectively

Operating and adj. EBITDA margins decline ~700bps to 9.3% and 517bps, respectively

