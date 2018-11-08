Mortgages log single best day YTD as markets await Fed statement

Bloomberg Barclays MBS Index had best YTD single-day excess vs. Treasuries Wednesday, up 19 basis points to bring month-to-date measure to +0.08%.
Agency MBS gross issuance fell to $97B from $102B in October while net issuance eased to $25B from $34B M/M, according to a Nomura MBS analysts note.
Investors will be searching Fed's policy statement 2PM for clues on any change in stance this afternoon as rate hike isn't expected until December.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Dow -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.3% and Nasdaq -0.5% as 10-year Treasury yield slips 2 basis points to 3.22%.
