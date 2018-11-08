Energizing move by Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (KO -0.4% ) plans to launch two energy drink products with caffeine from natural sources and guarana extract, according to Reuters.

The company didn't provide a timetable for the debut of Coca-Cola Energy and Coca-Cola Energy No Sugar, although the development came up during the Monster Beverage (MNST -7.7% ) earnings conference call yesterday.

Monster management said Cola-Cola won't release the products until at least April as it works it through an arbitration with the company on if the new products are in violation of any agreement between the beverage players.

Coca-Cola's new energy drinks could compete with PepsiCo's (PEP) Mountain Dew and Kickstart products, as well as Rockstar and Red Bull. There's also Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP +3.3% ) sticking its toes into energy drinks with the Forto coffee shot brand.

