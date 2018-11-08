Analyst ups Apple target on Services runway

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raises her Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $226 to $253 following an AlphaWise survey signaled a long Services growth runway.

Huberty says the survey of U.S. and China smartphone users increases confidence in sustained 20% or higher annual Services growth and margin expansion.

Key quote: “While the market read announced changes to Apple financial disclosures negatively last week, we view it as a corroborating data point that Apple is approaching a services-led margin inflection, similar to when Amazon began breaking out AWS revenue and profits in 1Q15.”

Apple shares are down 0.7% to $207.83.

