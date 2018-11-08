Smart Sand +31% as Q3 earnings beat estimates

Smart Sand (SND +31% ) surges by as much as a third after reporting strong Q3 earnings as revenues rose 60% Y/Y and 16% Q/Q, and its board authorizes the repurchase of as many as 2M common shares.

SND says it is "now a fully integrated frac sand services Company that offers complete mine to wellsite solutions," after completing its first fleet of silos; it expects to have its first wellsite storage systems operating in the field in late Q4 or early Q1 2019.

SND says activity at its Van Hook terminal in the Bakken shale has jumped 97% Q/Q since going live in Q2, and is looking to replicate this uptick in other basins, particularly the Marcellus.

Overall sales volume in Q3 totaled 823K tons, the company's second highest monthly total record behind only the 839K tons sold in Q2 and a 26% increase over the 653K tons sold in the year-ago quarter.